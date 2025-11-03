InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.8050. 44,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 48,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get InnovAge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on InnovAge

InnovAge Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $643.13 million, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The business had revenue of $221.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.80 million. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.