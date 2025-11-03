Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Northland Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Northland Power Stock Up 0.7%
Northland Power Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 542.0%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -511.76%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
