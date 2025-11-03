Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 404,100 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 590,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,434. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $106.60.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
