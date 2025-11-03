Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Down 36.1% in October

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 404,100 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the September 30th total of 631,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 118.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 590,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,434. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.82. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 68.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

