Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 678,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 221,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graphite One
Graphite One Stock Down 10.3%
Graphite One Company Profile
Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graphite One
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.