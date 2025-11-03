Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.18. Approximately 678,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 221,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graphite One

Graphite One Stock Down 10.3%

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.91.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.