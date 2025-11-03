LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Update

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LIZHI Price Performance
Shares of LIZHI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.78. 25,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,263. LIZHI has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.
LIZHI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on SOGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LIZHI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
LIZHI Company Profile
Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.
