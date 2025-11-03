LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGP) Short Interest Update

LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGPGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 119,700 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LIZHI Price Performance

Shares of LIZHI stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $14.78. 25,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,263. LIZHI has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

LIZHI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LIZHI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LIZHI stock. Argentarii LLC purchased a new stake in LIZHI INC. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SOGPFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Argentarii LLC owned approximately 1.02% of LIZHI as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SOGP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded LIZHI to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LIZHI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

LIZHI Company Profile

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

