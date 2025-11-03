Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Update

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.74% of Presidio Property Trust worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQFT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Presidio Property Trust to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

