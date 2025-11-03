Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 896903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.03.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.
