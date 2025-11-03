SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDAWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of SDAWW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. 2,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,447. SunCar Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

