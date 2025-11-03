Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,435,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,191% from the average session volume of 266,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

