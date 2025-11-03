UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.02. 2,451,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.64.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,251,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,296,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,394,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,120,794,000 after purchasing an additional 537,245 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after purchasing an additional 682,459 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

