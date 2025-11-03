Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – November 3rd

uniQure, Spring Valley Acquisition, MSP Recovery, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares, Phio Pharmaceuticals, and Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index and provider). Investors typically see them as higher-risk, higher-growth opportunities than large-cap stocks, often with greater volatility and lower liquidity but more potential for rapid appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

uniQure (QURE)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

MSP Recovery (MSPR)

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU)

Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (AMZU)

