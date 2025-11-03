Insider Selling: CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Chairman Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $283,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 674,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,534,024.64. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dino Robusto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $289,062.50.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $306,250.00.

Shares of CNA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.07. 695,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,221. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. CNA Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.99%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,806,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,784,000 after buying an additional 309,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 862,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 585,076 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 701,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 556,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. Zacks Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

