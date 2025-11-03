iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 1.1%

EMXF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The firm has a market cap of $123.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $47.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 795.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

