Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAIO shares. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.22 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Data I/O in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Data I/O Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Data I/O

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Data I/O by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 349,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

