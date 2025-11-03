Traders Purchase Large Volume of Caribou Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 535% compared to the typical volume of 319 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,442,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 234,052 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 897,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 486,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 786,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 67,363,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,950. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.59.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%.The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

