Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY) Short Interest Update

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 142,300 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the September 30th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Tree Cloud

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Tree Cloud stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Big Tree Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Tree Cloud alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Big Tree Cloud in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Big Tree Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSY traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 92,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Big Tree Cloud has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Big Tree Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Tree Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Tree Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.