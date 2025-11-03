Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Buys $150,036.32 in Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Cosse purchased 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $150,036.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 113,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,090.88. This represents a 8.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.34. 1,749,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.01%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFNC

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.