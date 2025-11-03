Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $217,564.80 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $217,564.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 143,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,440.24. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $313,015.56.

On Monday, September 22nd, Paula Green sold 295 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $8,130.20.

On Monday, September 8th, Paula Green sold 892 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $22,977.92.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TWST traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,728. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The company had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,472,000 after acquiring an additional 158,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,906,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,724,000 after purchasing an additional 99,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,732 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

