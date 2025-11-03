Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,665 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $1,284,730.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 314,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,673,956.65. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $1,229,466.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.

On Friday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $1,260,892.50.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $1,296,611.40.

On Friday, October 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total value of $1,159,024.65.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,205,551.20.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $1,132,963.65.

On Friday, October 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $1,117,940.25.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,156,878.45.

Atlassian stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,044. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $144.32 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 11.5% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlassian from $244.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.84.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

