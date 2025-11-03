Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Director Sells $27,870.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total value of $27,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 12th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $21,088.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 214 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $21,614.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $39,000.00.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.51. 1,375,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1-year low of $74.84 and a 1-year high of $144.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% during the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

