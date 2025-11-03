Robert Weyers Purchases 3,000 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Weyers purchased 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.73 per share, with a total value of $347,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,912.50. This represents a 12.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,166. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $102.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.83 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 26.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $122.50) on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 888,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,793,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,205,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174,361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.