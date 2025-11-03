Insider Selling: Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,185 shares in the company, valued at $962,882.85. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 277,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 175,293 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCOM. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

