Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Issues Earnings Results

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 9.05%.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTTW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.51. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ottawa Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.19.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 278.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Ottawa Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.