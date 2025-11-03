Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,943. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.63. Hologic has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 47,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,841.52. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $9,265,835.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,682,769.28. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.1% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 351,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hologic by 40.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

