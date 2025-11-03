Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 3rd

IDEXX Laboratories, CocaCola, and NuScale Power are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of companies involved in the water economy — including municipal and private water utilities, treatment and desalination firms, pipeline and pump makers, filtration and monitoring technology providers, irrigation equipment suppliers, and bottled-water producers. Investors view them as a defensive, often-regulated sector with potential for steady dividends and long-term growth driven by population growth, aging infrastructure, and increasing demand for water management and treatment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

