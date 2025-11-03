Harbor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPIN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Harbor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPIN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Harbor International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%
NYSEARCA:EPIN traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $22.42. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.82. Harbor International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $22.47.
About Harbor International Equity ETF
