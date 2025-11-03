CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 39.8% in October

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 30th total of 67,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CN Energy Group. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. 23,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,143. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

