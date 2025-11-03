Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Up 6.2% – Still a Buy?

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.22 and last traded at $130.66. Approximately 37,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 147,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

NUTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $205.00 target price on Nutex Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutex Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in Nutex Health by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the first quarter valued at about $868,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nutex Health by 73.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Nutex Health by 28.8% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

