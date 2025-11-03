Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$27.61 and last traded at C$175.08, with a volume of 4526392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$174.23.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$164.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.74%.

In other news, insider Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.89, for a total transaction of C$1,486,782.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,583,553.14. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. Also, insider Alan Tannenbaum sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$1,720,408.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock worth $5,989,740. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

