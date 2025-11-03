Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 22000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.
