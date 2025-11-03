Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.88 and last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 28975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.33.

ADN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

