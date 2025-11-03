Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 10.5% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 3,075,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,526% from the average session volume of 189,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

