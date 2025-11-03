Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) dropped 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $25.9510. Approximately 1,055,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,359,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERA shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.38). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,754,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 377,783 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,243,000 after purchasing an additional 260,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 892,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

