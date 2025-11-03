Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 430% from the previous session’s volume of 4,547 shares.The stock last traded at $19.91 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

