Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 12.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.65. 576,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 143,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 4.09.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
