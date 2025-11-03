Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$261.07, with a volume of 79897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$261.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$316.00 to C$317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$339.00 to C$318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$321.10.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$268.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$289.28.

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.