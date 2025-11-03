Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,200. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,320 to GBX 1,360 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,140 to GBX 1,240 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,411.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

LON:DNLM traded up GBX 35.12 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,157. 385,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,898. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.69. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 836.61 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,249.

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 77.20 EPS for the quarter. Dunelm Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 96.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunelm Group will post 77.0957096 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Karen Witts sold 8,478 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,144, for a total transaction of £96,988.32. Also, insider Clodagh Moriarty sold 51,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,148, for a total value of £586,846.12. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

Featured Stories

