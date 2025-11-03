Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,650 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 14.75 during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,832.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,391,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,618. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,269.92 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,903. The firm has a market cap of £163.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,710.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,617.80.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

