Shell (LON:SHEL) Given New GBX 3,250 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 to GBX 2,650 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,210.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shell
Shell Trading Down 0.5%
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals With $8.5 Billion in Buybacks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Freshpet Insiders Called the Bottom: Now It’s Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.