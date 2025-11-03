Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Monday, October 20th. Argus assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Get Reddit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.04. 6,975,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,427,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.31. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total value of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,974,199.12. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 494,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 419,626 shares of company stock worth $94,485,676 in the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Reddit by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 98.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP grew its position in Reddit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.