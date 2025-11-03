Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy Rating

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

BMA has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macro Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. 714,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. Macro Bank has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $834.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.51 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.32%. Equities analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macro Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,227,000 after buying an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,094,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 4,089.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 117,322 shares during the period.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

