Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,431.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.4%

United Utilities Group Company Profile

LON UU traded down GBX 5 on Monday, reaching GBX 1,200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,156.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,139.51.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

