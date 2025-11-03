Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:DFGX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.50. 103,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,393. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFGX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

