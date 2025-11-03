Comparing Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) & Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) and Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gates Industrial and Atlas Copco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gates Industrial 0 5 7 0 2.58 Atlas Copco 1 2 2 0 2.20

Gates Industrial presently has a consensus target price of $27.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Given Gates Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gates Industrial $3.42 billion 1.67 $194.90 million $0.91 24.20 Atlas Copco $16.72 billion 4.91 $2.82 billion $0.56 30.05

This table compares Gates Industrial and Atlas Copco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Gates Industrial. Gates Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Copco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gates Industrial and Atlas Copco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gates Industrial 6.93% 10.38% 5.22% Atlas Copco 16.08% 25.84% 13.83%

Volatility & Risk

Gates Industrial has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Copco beats Gates Industrial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

