Contrasting FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FXCM and UP Fintech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech $486.49 million 4.10 $60.73 million $0.65 16.63

Profitability

UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

This table compares FXCM and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A UP Fintech 24.18% 17.81% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

FXCM has a beta of -2.31, indicating that its stock price is 331% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FXCM and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 UP Fintech 0 1 5 0 2.83

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than FXCM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UP Fintech beats FXCM on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services. In addition, the company provides trade execution, margin financing, and securities lending services; asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. Further, it offers market information, community engagement, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

