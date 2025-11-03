Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declines By 41.0%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of MIY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.47. 52,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,252. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

