WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2025

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELLGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

In related news, insider Eva Fong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,973,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,375,640.25. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.17. 1,046,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL)

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.