WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.20.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Eva Fong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,973,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,375,640.25. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.17. 1,046,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,804. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77, a P/E/G ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services.

