Citigroup Lowers Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $71.00

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG

Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.9%

Insider Activity at Carlyle Group

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.56 on Monday, hitting $51.76. 4,781,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $13,013,383.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,381,568.65. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 150.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.