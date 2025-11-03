Citigroup Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $52.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price objective on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

NYSE:TEX traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $45.41. 903,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,194 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after buying an additional 40,077 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

