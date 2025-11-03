Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$168.00 to C$172.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

TIH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$178.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$160.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$179.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$164.00 to C$176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$171.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$172.88.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Toromont Industries stock traded down C$2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$166.47. 154,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,099. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.62. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$107.32 and a 1-year high of C$168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.