Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Insider Bradley Peter David Fedora Acquires 7,550 Shares

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Peter David Fedora purchased 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.26 per share, with a total value of C$39,713.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,713. This trade represents a ? increase in their position.

Bradley Peter David Fedora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Bradley Peter David Fedora bought 2,450 shares of Trican Well Service stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.22 per share, with a total value of C$12,789.00.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.23. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.42.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

